Austin, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Austin

Austin News Beat
 5 days ago

(AUSTIN, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Austin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Austin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDFJa1q00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

