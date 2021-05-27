Cancel
Environment

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

 5 days ago

(FARGO, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fargo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aDFJTnd00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fargo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

