Weather Forecast For Butte
BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.