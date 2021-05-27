Weather Forecast For Butte

BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers then cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



