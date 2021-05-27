Tesla Solar Panel fires

First, it could save you money. Recently I was speaking with a homeowner who had photovoltaic (PV) panels installed on his roof last year. He expected to receive a $40 credit this month from the Block Island Power Company by providing that much more electricity than his house used. Factoring in his pre-PV installation monthly electricity cost, projected annually, he is looking at one thousand dollars in his wallet. His system’s total cost was $13,000 for a 3.5 KW system. With the federal tax credit of 26 percent, and the Solar Initiative subsidy of $1,200 per KW, net out of pocket costs to this homeowner would have been $5,420. So, in six years he will have paid off his investment and the rest will be gravy! Note: Dollar numbers are house- and weather-specific. Your situation will be different than this example. The Solar Initiative will be happy to give you a projection based on your situation.