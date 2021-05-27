Victory Completes Sampling Program at Black Diablo, Nevada Property

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimus Properties, LLC is pleased to announce that is has completed the purchase, and subsequent disposition of its first distressed note backed by real estate. The non-performing note was secured by a premier retail property located in the heart of Beverly Hills, and was purchased from a local bank who had approached Optimus due to their reputation and extensive portfolio throughout the area. While the initial trigger for the default was not pandemic related, the lender held onto the non-performing note for a substantial period of time prior to selling to Optimus in March of 2021. Optimus held the note for roughly two months before it was paid off in full and disposed of in May. It is believed that the new owner intends to occupy the property.