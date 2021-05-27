Struggling Airdrie bakery gets a makeover on Food Network's Project Bakeover

When it comes to cooking competitions, each and every premise is a little different. Some contestants may know exactly what they'll be making before filming, while for others, they're completely taken by surprise. That shock and awe element is exactly what makes watching cooking shows such as Food Network's "Chopped" such fun. Contestants are able to take a walk around the kitchen pantry to browse the available ingredients before a round starts (via AV Club), but the mystery basket is still a complete secret, and it can contain any ingredient from A to Z that must be used.