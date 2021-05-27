Daily Weather Forecast For Stebbins
STEBBINS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.