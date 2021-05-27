Bly Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
