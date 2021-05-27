Bly Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BLY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.