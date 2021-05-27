Memex Inc. Reports Q2-2021 Results; Anticipate achieving profitability for fiscal 2021

Brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the highest is $139.86 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.