Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Memex Inc. Reports Q2-2021 Results; Anticipate achieving profitability for fiscal 2021

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Memex Inc. ('Memex' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, today released financial and operational highlights for its second quarter 2021 ending March 31, 2021. All results are reported in Canadian dollars. A complete set of its March 31, 2021 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity Software#Working Capital#Fiscal Year#Operations Management#Financial Management#Project Management#Gross Revenue#Memex Inc#Burlington#Canadian#Company#Quarterly Revenue#Gross Margin#Financial Statements#Project Backlogii#Period#Industrial Internet#Customer Deposits#Income#Unearned Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

XS Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong revenue growth with improved working capital highlight productive quarter. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to report its financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ('Q1/21'). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

IDW to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the three months ended April 30, 2021 on Monday, June 14, 2021. IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted...
Industrydallassun.com

Loop Industries Provides Commercialization Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

CONVERSION OF PILOT PLANT INTO INFINITE LOOP™ DEMONSTRATION AND TRAINING FACILITY. ADVANCED STAGES OF PRE-FEASIBILITY ENGINEERING DESIGN FOR INFINITE LOOP™ COMMERCIAL FACILITIES. SITE PURCHASE IN BÉCANCOUR, QUÉBEC FOR PLANNED INFINITE LOOP™ PROJECT. ADDITIONS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM TO EXECUTE COMMERCIALIZATION PLANS. MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Loop...
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ('TechPrecision' or 'the Company'), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and year end on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the 'Company,' 'we' or 'our') today reported its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the 'fourth quarter of FY2021' and 'FY2021,' respectively). The Company franchises and operates gourmet chocolate and confection stores and self-serve frozen yogurt cafés, and manufactures an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million. Shares of RADCOM stock traded...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to announce $177.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.69 million and the highest is $179.89 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the highest is $139.86 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.45 Million

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $78.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $79.00 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-$48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a...
Agriculturemodernreaders.com

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Shares of Diebold Nixdorf...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

HP Enterprise Swings to Profit on 11% Higher Revenue

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report, the major provider of IT equipment and services, swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 11% higher revenue. The figures largely exceeded the estimates of Wall Street analysts. GAAP profit in the fiscal-third-quarter outlook came up short of expectations. For...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million. A number of equities research analysts have weighed in...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 million-$70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.78 million. Shares of CSII traded up $0.07...