Online survey successful in gathering COVID-19 data at scale

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS -- A pilot project using an online survey to gather data on COVID-19 symptoms received more than 87,000 responses from around the world, providing important insight into the spread of disease. Project leaders from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University and Microsoft believe these questionnaires could be a valuable tool for population health.

A pilot project using an online survey to gather data on COVID-19 symptoms received more than 87,000 responses from around the world, providing important insight into the spread of disease. Project leaders from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University and Microsoft believe these questionnaires could be a valuable tool for population health.
When SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) spread throughout the world, 2020 immediately became a historic year. The virus recognized no boundaries; neither physical nor political. Our Cold Spring Harbor Asia conference center employees in Suzhou, China, were the first affected by the pandemic, and soon thereafter, in March, we faced COVID-19 in New York. Like people everywhere, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) confronted the same challenges: how to continue our work and our lives while keeping healthy and safe. Beyond this, the Laboratory’s scientists, educators, and administrators felt an extra responsibility to use our knowledge and resources to further scientific understanding of the new virus, but also to continue our important research and educational programs, since diseases like cancer and mental health conditions still need progress. The main challenge was how to balance these challenges while limiting SARS-CoV-2 exposure to our employees and their families.