Everglades City Weather Forecast
EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
