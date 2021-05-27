Cancel
Everglades City, FL

Everglades City Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Everglades City Journal
Everglades City Journal
 5 days ago

EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aDFJ6pP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
