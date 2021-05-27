Cancel
Grand Portage, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Portage

Grand Portage News Watch
Grand Portage News Watch
 5 days ago

GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDFJ5wg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 42 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 46 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Grand Portage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Grand Portage, MN
Grand Portage News Watch

Get weather-ready — Grand Portage’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grand Portage: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Grand Portage, MN
Grand Portage News Watch

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Portage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Cook County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY Minimum relative humidity values from 25 to 30 percent combined with west-northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are expected over northeast Minnesota today. Any fires may spread quickly in these conditions. For more information on burning restrictions in Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.