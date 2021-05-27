Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shishmaref Digest

Sun forecast for Shishmaref — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Shishmaref Digest
Shishmaref Digest
 5 days ago

(SHISHMAREF, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shishmaref. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shishmaref:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDFJ2IV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 34 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 48 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shishmaref Digest

Shishmaref Digest

Shishmaref, AK
0
Followers
23
Post
7
Views
ABOUT

With Shishmaref Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shishmaref#Shishmaref#Sun Thursday#Sun Today#Nws Data#Picnic#Snacks#Risk Levels#Covid 19 Restrictions#Experimentation
Related
ktoo.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest flood levels, said local incident commander Raymond Lee Jr.
Posted by
Shishmaref Digest

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Shishmaref

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shishmaref: Wednesday, May 12: Areas of freezing fog then areas of fog in the day; while areas of fog then areas of freezing fog during night; Thursday, May 13: Areas of freezing fog then areas of fog in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;