Flasher, ND

Thursday rain in Flasher: Ideas to make the most of it

Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 5 days ago

(FLASHER, ND) Thursday is set to be rainy in Flasher, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flasher:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDFIxyg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 45 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

