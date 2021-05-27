State Patrol: Pedestrian killed on I-80 in Altoona early Thursday

ALTOONA, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol says a female who was walking on I-80 in Altoona early Thursday morning was killed after being struck by a car. Sgt. Alex Dinkla tells WHO 13 that the accident happened around 4:16 a.m. near the 142 mile marker as a driver was merging onto westbound I-80. Dinkla says a Pontiac G6 driven by an adult male was on the travel portion of the road when it “unintentionally” struck a female who was walking on the interstate.