State Patrol: Pedestrian killed on I-80 in Altoona early Thursday

By Kelly Maricle
who13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol says a female who was walking on I-80 in Altoona early Thursday morning was killed after being struck by a car. Sgt. Alex Dinkla tells WHO 13 that the accident happened around 4:16 a.m. near the 142 mile marker as a driver was merging onto westbound I-80. Dinkla says a Pontiac G6 driven by an adult male was on the travel portion of the road when it “unintentionally” struck a female who was walking on the interstate.

