Story and Photo by Matthew Yoder – — Arcadia Firebirds pitcher, Nathan Barnes, came out firing to open the 2021 season, fanning 17 batters, while walking only one, en route to a no-hitter against Northampton April 29 for his first varsity win. Barnes aided his own cause at the plate, going three for three with a double and two RBIs. Amonte Dickerson was also perfect at the plate for the Firebirds, going four for four with an RBI. The Firebirds benefited with hits from Tyler Padgett, Landon Fuller, Carson Lucy, and Bradley Hall, to register the 11-0 win against the Yellow Jackets.