Weather Forecast For Springview
SPRINGVIEW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.