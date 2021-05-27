Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springview News Watch

Weather Forecast For Springview

Posted by 
Springview News Watch
Springview News Watch
 5 days ago

SPRINGVIEW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDFIkkT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springview News Watch

Springview News Watch

Springview, NE
1
Followers
40
Post
36
Views
ABOUT

With Springview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Springview#Ne#Nws Data#Rain
Related
Springview, NEPosted by
Springview News Watch

Get weather-ready — Springview’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Springview: Wednesday, May 12: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;