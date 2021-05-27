Cancel
Disney’s Samuel E. Wright Honored in Lights on Broadway

By Leonardo Jr
todaynewspost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who voiced Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid” got what he always wanted after his passing — a Broadway tribute. Samuel E. Wright‘s daughter Dee tells TMZ … her father’s death has been very emotional for the family, but they’re also overjoyed that one of his wishes came true.

todaynewspost.com
Samuel E. Wright
Camden, SCWMBF

Actor, Camden native, Samuel E. Wright, dead at 74

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Actor Samuel E. Wright, known as the voice of Sebastian the crab in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at age 74. Wright, a Camden, SC native, died Monday night at his home in Walden, New York, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. In 1989,...
MoviesNPR

Actor Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian the crab in Disney's "The Little Mermaid," has died. Wright was 74 and a stage veteran who had appeared in Broadway musicals and other films, as critic Bob Mondello remembers.

SAMUEL WRIGHT: (As Sebastian the crab) Ariel, listen to me. The human world, it's a mess. Life under the sea is better than anything they got up there. (Singing) The seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake. MONDELLO: That accent was not his in real life. He grew up...
Hamilton, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs Pens Tribute To Original Little Mermaid Actor Samuel E. Wright

Unfortunately, the passing of Samuel E. Wright rocked many Little Mermaid fans to their core. His role of Sebastian left an impression on many generations, including Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs. The connection between Wright and Diggs goes beyond memories, as the Hamilton star will take on the popular character for the live-action version. After the unexpected news, Diggs penned a thoughtful tribute to the original Little Mermaid actor.
