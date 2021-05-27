Fort Yukon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT YUKON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then isolated snow showers during night
- High 50 °F, low 28 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night
- High 46 °F, low 27 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.