Anaconda Mining Intersects 4.99 g/t Gold over 4.0 Metres and 1.74 g/t Gold over 12.0 Metres at the Tilt Cove Project
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce the results of an additional 6,327.3 metres from an ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drill program ('Drill Program') at its Tilt Cove Gold Project ('Tilt Cove'), located within the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, approximately 45 kilometres by road from the Company's Pine Cove Mill and long-term tailings facility. The Drill Program was designed to test several gold targets at East Pond, Betts Cove, West Pond and Growler, which were developed from previous exploration work completed in 2019 and 2020. The East Pond, West Pond and Growler targets are associated with two prospective iron formations, the Nugget Pond Horizon (which is host to the past-producing, high-grade, Nugget Pond Mine) and the adjacent, parallel Red Cliff Horizon (Exhibit A and B).