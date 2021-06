NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Victory Capital Corp. ("Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIC.P), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange"), announces that, pursuant to recent changes by the TSXV to its Capital Pool Company program and TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), Victory intends to seek the requisite approvals of the shareholders of Victory (the "Shareholders") to adopt and align the Company with the New CPC Policy at its upcoming June 29, 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").