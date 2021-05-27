Daily Weather Forecast For Witter
WITTER, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
