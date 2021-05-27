Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Witter, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Witter

Posted by 
Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 5 days ago

WITTER, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aDFIbnw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Witter News Beat

Witter News Beat

Witter, AR
4
Followers
45
Post
130
Views
ABOUT

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Witter, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ar#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Witter, ARPosted by
Witter News Beat

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(WITTER, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Witter. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Witter News Beat

Get weather-ready — Witter’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Witter: Monday, May 10: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Madison County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 402 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Boston, moving east at 50 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Pettigrew... Boston Red Star
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 348 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Cass, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include St. Paul... Cass Saint Paul... Pettigrew Boston... Dutton Redding... Delaney Brashears... Patrick Combs... Turners Bend Taft HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 348 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Cass, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include St. Paul... Cass Saint Paul... Pettigrew Boston... Dutton Redding... Delaney Brashears... Patrick Combs... Turners Bend Taft HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH