Ford Motor stock surge toward near 6-year high after RBC analyst raises rating, boosts price target

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.37.