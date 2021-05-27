Cancel
Ford Motor stock surge toward near 6-year high after RBC analyst raises rating, boosts price target

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 days ago
Shares of Ford Motor Co. kept rallying Thursday toward a near six-year high, after RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak turned bullish, citing more confidence in the automaker's financial targets and on the belief that the F-150 Lightning electric truck is likely a "watershed" moment for the company and the industry. Spak raised his rating to outperform, after being at sector perform for at least the past three years, while raising his stock price target to $17 from $13. The stock climbed 6.0% in morning trading, after running up 8.5% on Wednesday to close at a five-year high in the...

