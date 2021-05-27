Cancel
Kotlik, AK

Thursday has sun for Kotlik — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Kotlik News Beat
 5 days ago

(KOTLIK, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kotlik. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kotlik:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aDFIY6d00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kotlik News Beat

Kotlik, AK
With Kotlik News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

