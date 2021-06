One of the key plays right now in the market is the so-called “re-opening” stocks. A lot of the stocks hated by investors last year due to the pandemic have now become compelling investment opportunities. One such company is Carnival (NYSE:CCL). The company has seen a remarkable recovery in its stock from the lows of late last year. In a short time, CCL stock rose from around $14 in November last year to its current share price of $28.