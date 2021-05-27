Cancel
Lilliwaup Weather Forecast

Lilliwaup Daily
Lilliwaup Daily
 5 days ago

LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aDFISoH00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

