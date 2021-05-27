Lilliwaup Weather Forecast
LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.