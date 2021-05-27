Lilliwaup Weather Forecast

LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 59 °F, low 47 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.