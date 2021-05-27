Cancel
Leopold, MO

Thursday rain in Leopold meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Leopold News Watch
 5 days ago

(LEOPOLD, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Leopold Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leopold:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDFIOWb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leopold, MO
With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Leopold, MO
