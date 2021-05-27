Revocable Trust vs. Will: What’s the Difference?

Choosing a trustee is an extremely important decision the gravity of which is often not fully appreciated and as a result, it is not given the time and thought that it deserves. With this position comes great trust, great responsibility and also unfortunately, great liability, if it is not undertaken correctly. Although every state has different laws governing a trustee’s conduct, there are some common legal aspects that are really important to understand before either undertaking to be someone else’s trustee or naming someone to be yours. Being a trustee is a lot of work, it is a job governed by a lot of laws, which makes it a ripe minefield of legal liability for the one entrusted with it. If you name the wrong person to serve in this role, you can not only ruin your financial legacy, but also create great harm to your selected individual trustee’s personal relationships, financial security and quality of life.