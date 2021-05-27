Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Irrevocable Trust vs. Will: What’s the Difference?

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the possible ways for people making arrangements for the disposition of their assets after their death are wills and irrevocable trusts. Each one has unique strengths. Here’s how the two compare and contrast so you can determine if one or the other is right for you. Don’t let the intricacies of estate planning keep you from deciding what happens to your assets after you die; work with a financial planner to take the estate planning steps that are best for you.

www.kten.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Trust Law#Financial Planner#Public Trust#Public Ownership#Private Ownership#Legal Authority#Personal Income Tax#Irrevocable Trusts#Estate Planning Trusts#Wills#Probate Court#Guardianship#Legal Consequences#Dependents#Expensive Legal Fees#Arrangements#Estate Plans#Creditors#Tax Benefits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Fresno, CAKMPH.com

Dollars & Sense: Revocable Trust vs. Will

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) - FRESNO, Calif. - Certified Financial Planner and Partner at Bridgewealth Advisory Group, Derek Elrod, joined Great Day via Zoom to talk about the differences between a Revocable Trust and a Will. Derek Elrod is a partner at Bridgewealth Advisory Group, LLC and Chairman of the Board...
Personal Financeblufftonsun.com

Don’t name death beneficiaries without consulting attorney

There is a trend among individuals to circumvent engaging an attorney to assist with their estate plans by simply naming death beneficaries on their financial accounts. Individuals believe that naming a beneficiary on an account is a simple, straightforward task, and that it requires no discussion with an attorney. The...
HealthKTEN.com

Healthcare Proxy vs. Living Will: What’s the Difference?

Failing health often robs people of their agency. Whether due to age or illness, many hospital patients can’t effectively communicate their own wishes. For legal matters, this is handled through matters such as medical power of attorney, trusts and estates. This can also apply when it comes to respecting the patient’s medical wishes. Several legal structures exist to deal with that as well, but the living will and healthcare proxy are two of the most common. Consider working with a financial advisor as you make arrangements for end-of-life care.
Personal FinanceCape May County Herald

The death benefit from insurance on my life will be paid to an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT). What if those funds are needed to pay my estate taxes?

Life insurance death proceeds paid to a valid ILIT may escape estate taxation in your estate as long as the trust owns the policy and you haven't retained any incidents of ownership in the policy, such as the right to change the beneficiary. Typically, the terms of the ILIT provide that the insurance proceeds be distributed from the trust to your beneficiaries in accordance with your wishes, which are spelled out in the trust document.
Personal FinanceRealty Today

Does a Living Trust Help Avoid Taxes?

If you paid any attention to the former president's financial scandals, the Howell's on Gilligan's Island, or if you know the saga of L. Ron Hubbard, you may have gleaned that there are a few tricks moneyed people can use to pay fewer taxes. There are some basic techniques you can employ to avoid having your heirs overtaxed in the event of your death. However, creating a living trust can help you avoid paying certain taxes because money in a living trust does not have to go through probate court.
Personal FinanceKXLY

Here’s the Average IRA and 401(k) Balance: How Does Yours Compare?

You’re probably aware that saving for retirement is crucial, and if you didn’t know that, here’s a gentle but necessary wake-up call. Social Security will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income if you’re an average earner, and most seniors need roughly twice that amount to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. If you want to avoid money problems during retirement, then saving independently is your ticket to it.
Lawthekatynews.com

4 Things To Know About Trust And Estate Law

Trust, and estate law is about how the properties, assets, and other wealth of a person would be dealt with when that person either passes on to death or loses the capacity to make their own decisions. Quite surprisingly, around 55% of Americans don’t have a clear grasp of what trust and estate law is about.
Relationshipstheorangetimes.com

Why Would I Buy Life Insurance On My Child?

I recently met with Maria and Jack, a young couple in their late twenties who had their first child, Sophia, last June. Maria is a teacher in the local school system and Jack is a real estate attorney with an established law firm in town. The purpose of our meeting was to discuss their near and long-term financial goals and how I might help them achieve them.
Personal FinancePosted by
NJ.com

Who gets this inherited IRA after the beneficiary dies?

Q. What happens if a non-spouse beneficiary inherits an IRA account but dies before the money is put in her name. There were no contingent beneficiaries. Which estate would get the IRA?. — Beneficiary, maybe. A. Indeed, this can be complicated. Generally, IRAs are transferred by a decedent through a...
Personal FinancePosted by
Retirement Daily

HSAs - Beyond the Triple Tax Advantage

Health savings accounts (HSAs) continue to grow into a significant piece of the savings puzzle for many Americans. Total HSA assets posted a 25% increase in 2020 while invested assets doubled. That’s from research released by Devenir in March 2021 on the year-over-year period ending December 31, 2020. Much of...
Real Estatenativenewsonline.net

Estate Planning for Tribal Trust Lands

Estate planning is an important tool for everyone—it helps you plan for future medical decisions, who will take care of your minor children, and how your assets will be distributed. Estate planning can be especially important if you own an interest in tribal trust lands, which is governed by special rules.
Income TaxCPA Trendlines

TAX ALERT: IRS Updates Pub. 590B on IRA Distributions

The IRS has issued an updated version of Publication 590-B, Distributions from Individual Retirement Arrangements. And the IRS says the new version is to be used in preparing 2020 returns. Watch this space for a deeper dive. Meanwhile, here are the highlights:. Coronavirus-related distributions. Recent legislation contains special rules that...
Real EstateTime

Here’s Every Type of Mortgage Loan, and What the Main Differences Are

In today’s red-hot real estate market, it may seem like getting your offer accepted is the hardest part of buying a home. But in some cases, that’s actually the easy part. Once you’re under contract, there’s a litany of other decisions you need to make. Choosing the right type of mortgage is one of the most important — it’s a decision that will have financial consequences for the next 15 or 30 years.
Personal FinanceLa Crosse Tribune

No 401(k) Match? 2 Even Better Ways to Save for Retirement

When you have a 401(k) match, you should take advantage of it. Matched money is free money and it's worth contributing to get it. But not everyone works for a company that provides this retirement savings help. And if you don't, there may actually be two better ways to save...
Economycreators.com

File a Social Security Claim to Protect Your Rights

I frequently hear from readers who tell me that they contacted the Social Security Administration with the intention of filing for Social Security benefits of one kind or another and then were either told they were not eligible for any benefits or were just otherwise talked out of filing. Of...
Personal FinanceThe Post and Courier

Social Security Matters

Ask Rusty – Should My Wife Wait Until Age 70 to Claim?. Dear Rusty: I’m 74 and receiving my Social Security benefits. My wife is 68 and we are delaying her benefits until she’s 70. But I read an article about a wife receiving half of her husband’s benefit, which makes me wonder if my wife waiting is smart. Please let me know your thoughts. Signed: Wondering.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Your Money: Health savings accounts offer opportunities for retirement savers

With taxes set to go up, health savings accounts offer an additional opportunity for retirement savers to build wealth and save for retirement. Health savings accounts, also known as HSAs, were created by Congress in 2004 to encourage people to save money for future medical expenses. The rules governing HSAs give these accounts unique advantages as a long-term retirement planning tool.