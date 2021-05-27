Cancel
Jayton, TX

Jayton Daily Weather Forecast

JAYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aDFIJ6y00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jayton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

