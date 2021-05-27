Jayton Daily Weather Forecast
JAYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.