Mexican Hat, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Mexican Hat

Posted by 
Mexican Hat News Watch
 5 days ago

MEXICAN HAT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aDFIEhL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mexican Hat News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

