Dickinson Center, NY

Dickinson Center Daily Weather Forecast

Dickinson Center News Alert
Dickinson Center News Alert
 5 days ago

DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDFIDoc00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Dickinson Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dickinson Center, NYPosted by
Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dickinson Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Dickinson Center, NYPosted by
Dickinson Center News Alert

Get weather-ready — Dickinson Center’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dickinson Center: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Clinton County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Dickinson Center, NYPosted by
Dickinson Center News Alert

Thursday has sun for Dickinson Center — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dickinson Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Franklin County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the 32 to 36 degree range will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and southern Vermont and the Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.