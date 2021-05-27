Dickinson Center Daily Weather Forecast

DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night High 58 °F, low 36 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 52 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



