Dickinson Center Daily Weather Forecast
DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
