Love Gamay? Here’s Why You Should Be Paying Attention to Carignan

It was probably Shakespeare who first posited that now-classic conundrum: Would you risk it for a biscuit? The Bard knew that biscuits were mischievous kitchen bedfellows; tricksters of the pastry world, whose moniker alone has been known to cause befuddlement. In the U.K. and Ireland, "biscuit" is the word one uses to refer to what Americans would call a "cookie," while the soft, dense, baseball-sized baked good that America calls a "biscuit" is recognized as a savory scone by most of the rest of the world (via BBC Good Food). Add to this cultural confusion the notion that the creamy bread bites can be made several different ways and it's no wonder Shakespeare pondered whether you should even bother risking the perilous pastries at all.