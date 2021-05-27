Love Gamay? Here’s Why You Should Be Paying Attention to Carignan
Certain wine grape varieties come onto the scene and strike international gold (think: your Cabernets, Merlots, and Chardonnays). Others, such as Carignan, have had a bit of a tougher time. Despite its longstanding history in France’s soils, this hearty grape had garnered itself a pretty bad rep among industry folk and vignerons alike. High yields, low- quality fruit, and a reputation for astringency caused it to be ripped out and replaced with easier-to-farm varieties, as well as those that could garner a heftier price on the international market.vinepair.com