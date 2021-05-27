4-Day Weather Forecast For Murdo

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night High 45 °F, low 37 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 15 to 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



