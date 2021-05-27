Cancel
Murdo, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Murdo

Murdo Updates
Murdo Updates
 5 days ago

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aDFI8UE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 45 °F, low 37 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Murdo, SD
With Murdo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

