4-Day Weather Forecast For Murdo
MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 45 °F, low 37 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 15 to 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
