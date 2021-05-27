Cancel
Thursday rain in New Market: Ideas to make the most of it

New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 5 days ago

(NEW MARKET, IN) Thursday is set to be rainy in New Market, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Market:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aDFI34b00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Market Bulletin

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

