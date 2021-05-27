Matador Weather Forecast
MATADOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
