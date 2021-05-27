Matador Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN MOTLEY...HALL AND EASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 920 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Hedley to 4 miles northeast of Turkey to 8 miles east of South Plains, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 908 PM, the mesonet near Lesley recorded a gust of 67 mph. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Memphis, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot, Valley Schools, Northfield, Brice, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH