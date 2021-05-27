Cancel
Matador, TX

Matador Weather Forecast

Matador News Watch
Matador News Watch
MATADOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aDFHzmL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Matador News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Motley County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area especially along Farm to Market Road 97. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Flomot and South Plains.
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cottle County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Motley County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Childress County in the panhandle of Texas Southeastern Hall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mostly rural areas of Hall, Childress, Cottle, and Motley Counties.
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Cottle County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Motley County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Tell, or 14 miles west of Childress, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northfield, Tell and Cee Vee. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN MOTLEY...HALL AND EASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 920 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Hedley to 4 miles northeast of Turkey to 8 miles east of South Plains, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 908 PM, the mesonet near Lesley recorded a gust of 67 mph. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Memphis, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot, Valley Schools, Northfield, Brice, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hall; Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northern Motley County in northwestern Texas Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Clarendon to 10 miles north of Caprock Canyon State Park to 9 miles southwest of Silverton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Memphis, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot, Valley Schools, Northfield, Brice, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Floyd, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Floyd; Hall; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...CHILDRESS...COTTLE...MOTLEY AND HALL COUNTIES At 956 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Wellington to 4 miles west of Tell to 8 miles west of Matador, moving east at 45 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 928 PM, the mesonet near Lesley recorded sustained winds of 61 mph with gusts to 73 mph. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Paducah, Matador, Cee Vee, Kirkland, Swearingen, Flomot, Tell, Northfield, Estelline, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH
Cottle County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, King, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; King; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DICKENS...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN KING NORTHEASTERN CROSBY...COTTLE AND SOUTHERN MOTLEY COUNTIES At 1108 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles east of Swearingen to 3 miles northwest of Delwin to 9 miles east of Cone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Floydada, Crosbyton, Paducah, Matador, Dickens, Guthrie, Dougherty, Afton, Grow, Dumont, Finney, Delwin, Chalk, Mcadoo, Hackberry and Roaring Springs. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Kent, King, Motley, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Kent; King; Motley; Stonewall SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Mcadoo, or 16 miles northeast of Crosbyton, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens, Girard, Dumont, Finney, Afton and Mcadoo.
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Terry The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kent County in northwestern Texas Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Lynn County in northwestern Texas Dickens County in northwestern Texas Garza County in northwestern Texas Southern Floyd County in northwestern Texas East central Terry County in northwestern Texas Crosby County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas Southern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 931 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Cotton Center to near Downtown Lubbock to 8 miles north of New Moore, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lubbock, Slaton, Post, Floydada, Abernathy, Tahoka, Crosbyton, Spur, Matador, Dickens, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Ralls, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon and Cotton Center. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Motley, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Hall; Motley; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN MOTLEY...NORTHEASTERN HALE...SOUTHWESTERN HALL...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 822 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Silverton, moving east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Quitaque, Flomot, Valley Schools, South Plains, Mackenzie Reservoir and Aiken.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Timing...Noon until midnight. * Wind...West southwesterly approaching 30 mph becoming northerly late Saturday evening. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.