A Summer Dress Guide

When it comes to summer dressing, we like to take full advantage of simplicity in our wardrobe. Especially after a year of wearing things with an elastic waist, it seems slightly daunting to jump back into everyday fashion. A tank dress is the easiest throw-on-and-go piece that still looks put-together, especially when mixed with current accessories. Dresses are always a simpler choice than pairing separates and yet can still make a statement. This breezy silhouette is perfect for a weekend away, for brunch, or even over your favorite swimsuit. We're gravitating toward light, airy fabrics like cotton, linen, and delicate knits that are comfortable to wear all day. Sticking with solids, textures, and delicate prints also allows you to repeat your dress more often, and we all know price per wear justifies most of our purchases. Keep reading for our standouts of the season, and get ready to live in these all summer long.