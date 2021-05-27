A Summer Dress Guide
A dress—is there anything better? You grab it from your closet, no thought required, and you’ve got an automatic outfit. Even without accessories, you still look stylish, pulled together, and intentional—with only one article of clothing. Dresses have long been worn for upscale occasions, but casual, cotton, midi, oversized dresses are now so popular that they literally can be worn every day. I wear the latter with a pair of white sneakers to the playground with my littles, but can easily sub in a snazzy pair of flats to take the same casual dress out to dinner. There’s truly no place a dress can’t go. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up where to buy quality, chic, and reasonably affordable dresses.verilymag.com