Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

A Summer Dress Guide

By Kelsey T. Chun, MFT
verilymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dress—is there anything better? You grab it from your closet, no thought required, and you’ve got an automatic outfit. Even without accessories, you still look stylish, pulled together, and intentional—with only one article of clothing. Dresses have long been worn for upscale occasions, but casual, cotton, midi, oversized dresses are now so popular that they literally can be worn every day. I wear the latter with a pair of white sneakers to the playground with my littles, but can easily sub in a snazzy pair of flats to take the same casual dress out to dinner. There’s truly no place a dress can’t go. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up where to buy quality, chic, and reasonably affordable dresses.

verilymag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Summer Dress#Sweater Dresses#Fast Fashion#Wedding Dresses#Wrap Dresses#Baby Dresses#Gingham Dresses#Instagram#Target#Roolee Piper Scoot#Gmgc#Liv Maternity#Gibson Look Another#Guide#Day Dresses#Oversized Dresses#Made Dresses#Quality Dresses#Boutique Dressed#Upscale Dresses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelwendyslookbook.com

A Summer Beauty - Floral Voluminous Dresses

Florals and volume. Easy, breezy, oversized dresses for spring and summer!. When it comes to dresses, I really appreciate ones that are airy and comfy. I don’t shy away from big voluminous dresses. They’re actually my favorites, because they’re so food-friendly =D This ruffle floral dress is one of my most complimented pieces. It’s a statement piece, and at the same time very easy to wear. For a subtle touch of volume while staying true to the spirit of airy designs, I also love this pink ruffle dress.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Jennifer Aniston’s Comfy House Slippers Go With Any Summer Dress

When it comes to picking out an outfit to run errands in, one of the key qualities to look out for is comfort. The pieces should be practical, like a good pair of sneakers to be able to walk for miles in or a matching workout set that takes only a few seconds to throw on, and without much thought. For an errand-appropriate summer outfit that’s both functional and stylish, look to Jennifer Aniston for inspiration. Aniston recently stepped out in fuzzy slides and a black slip dress while leaving a hair salon in Beverly Hills. The actor looked very casual, so casual in fact you might not have recognized her at first. She left through a backdoor and kept a low profile as she made her way into a car.
Apparelthezoereport.com

These Dress & Sneakers Outfits Will Be In My Rotation All Summer Long

I haven’t always been the most practical of dressers, especially when it comes to shoe choices. I mean, who hasn’t chosen to wear their new strappy sandals — knowing they’ll give you the most horrendous blisters — simply because they go with your outfit? I’m definitely down to make sacrifices for fashion, but I don’t know how much more my feet can take. This summer, I’m giving my toes a break by working some dress and sneakers outfits into my rotation.
ApparelMiami Herald

Forgotten how to get dressed up during the pandemic? Our guide to the basics

Vaccination rates are going up, mask mandates are slipping away, and our lives are gradually returning to normal. That means we may be returning to the office. Or even going on dates. So it's time for a refresher course on something we may have forgotten how to do: dress up. Let us introduce you to a few post-pandemic, high-fashion concepts, starting from the top down.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

R29’s Fashion Guide To A Hot Queer Summer

You don't need to dress a certain way to be gay. You know that; I know that; we all know that. Although there are many different aesthetics in the queer community, we still celebrate certain items as iconically queer. These are the items that, to us, visually embody the gay spirit. As a new writer on R29's Shopping team, I seized the opportunity of getting to know my fellow LGBT+ coworkers with a product-focused query: what are your go-to queer styles for Pride month and beyond?
ApparelPopSugar

The Tank Dress Is the Easy Summer Staple You've Been Waiting For

When it comes to summer dressing, we like to take full advantage of simplicity in our wardrobe. Especially after a year of wearing things with an elastic waist, it seems slightly daunting to jump back into everyday fashion. A tank dress is the easiest throw-on-and-go piece that still looks put-together, especially when mixed with current accessories. Dresses are always a simpler choice than pairing separates and yet can still make a statement. This breezy silhouette is perfect for a weekend away, for brunch, or even over your favorite swimsuit. We're gravitating toward light, airy fabrics like cotton, linen, and delicate knits that are comfortable to wear all day. Sticking with solids, textures, and delicate prints also allows you to repeat your dress more often, and we all know price per wear justifies most of our purchases. Keep reading for our standouts of the season, and get ready to live in these all summer long.
ApparelCNN

26 summer dresses under $100 that will get you all the compliments

Ah, the summer dress. Not only are they comfortable and cool enough for even the hottest of days, they’re perfect for making that stylish first impression as the world begins to open up again. And with the increase of flowy, breezy options (we’re looking at you, nap dresses and cottagecore styles), there are a ton of dresses out there that aren’t just practical but also super stylish.
Miami, FLthezoereport.com

This Is The Summer Dress Jennifer Lopez Loves To Take Selfies In

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying summer to the fullest. After vacationing together in Montana earlier this month, the pair were reunited in Miami, Florida on May 23. Excited fans are even calling them Bennifer 2.0. For the meetup, Lopez wore a blue sundress with shoulder ties and she was briefly spotted taking selfies on her balcony. (J.Lo has yet to post any of the photos she took on her social media accounts.) Since the frock, which gave off Nap Dress vibes, had a relaxed fit, Lopez, too, kept her accessories toned down. She wore a simple pair of gold hoop earrings, a forever go-to jewelry piece for the star.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Susanna Reid looks ready for summer in a floral Hobbs dress

Susanna Reid looked sensational in a pink, floral dress ahead of her appearance on Good Morning Britain on 19 May. The presenter looked summer-ready as she beamed in a bold, deep-pink number from Hobbs. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in...
ApparelWho What Wear

I'm Constantly in Dresses, and This Trending Summer Style Eclipses All the Rest

If you know me well, you'll know that dresses are basically my second skin. Now that the warm weather has arrived, you can catch me wearing one on the daily. While I love all dress styles, there's one silhouette that's eclipsing all the rest for me this summer: casual minidresses. "Nothing out of this world," I hear you say. That is true, but minis are having a major moment this season. They were all over the runways and are currently flooding our feeds on Instagram. There are so many good ones on the market right now, too. They're simply too good to pass up this season!
Beauty & FashionIn Style

This $26 Beach Dress From Amazon Is Going to Be Everywhere This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It doesn't take much to convince me to buy something. I am an unapologetic impulse shopper. But I've found myself becoming more selective when it comes to TikTok-made-me-buy-it purchases — because if I bought every single thing I saw on TikTok, my bank account would be in serious trouble.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Amanda Holden looks angelic in the white knitted dress of dreams

Amanda Holden delighted fans on Wednesday morning as she shared her latest Heart Radio look with her Instagram followers. The 50-year-old wore a stunning white dress by online brand Pretty Lavish. The 'Soreya' dress featured an off the shoulder neckline known as the Bardot. The timeless dress is super soft, giving Amanda a figure-hugging silhouette. She added white ankle boots and carried her mini Bottega Veneta bag. Stunning!
ApparelElle

This $25 Amazon Dress is Going Viral on TikTok

TikTok, what would we do without you? The app is now the go-to place to discover Amazon treasures—butt-lifting leggings, retro sunglasses, Gossip Girl-ready pleated skirts, to name a few—and if you're someone who always has their eyeballs glued to their FYP, you're aware that the it-pieces are consistently changing. Right now, it's all about the R.Vivimos puff sleeve dress.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Helen Flanagan's shell print dress is made for the summer

Helen Flanagan has been wearing so many stunning dresses lately that we just can't quite keep up! She is fast becoming our go-to outfit Queen. At the weekend, the beautiful actress shared a snap of her rocking a dazzling, shell-printed dress by popular online brand Never Fully Dressed. The brand's 'Pink Marley Tiered Dress' costs £89 and not only features a striking shell print that is ideal for holidays, but a zip down front and ruffled sleeves. So cute!
Apparelacquiremag.com

Buck Mason helps you dress it up this season with the perfect summer suit

As the world heads back into normality (somewhat), now is a better time than ever to ditch the sweats and clean it up a little. Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit dresses it up just enough with an unstructured suit with a relaxed fit that's inspired by the casual suiting that grew in popularity in the 50s and 60s. The suits are ideal for travel and features featherweight stretch cotton construction for a versatile option that has all the mobility and comfort you'll need in a summer suit.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Summer Is the Season of Dresses, So Stock Up at the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

There are about a million different reasons we love dresses. They're an outfit in and of themselves, which is kind of essential as we start to get dressed regularly again. Plus, they're so comfortable, and whether you gravitate towards a sexy minidress or a flowy maxi, there's a silhouette that you'll fall in love with. If you're a dress aficionado like us, you're going to want to shop the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale.
Skin Carehealthyplace.com

Summer Guide to Survive Skin Picking Stigma

As someone with skin picking disorder, summer was always a time of dread. It was as if the warm weather grew stigma the same way it could grow plants. Guidance during those days of my life would have been great for handling fear and shame, and a short summer guide to survive skin picking disorder stigma is exactly what I'd like to offer now.