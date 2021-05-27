Weather Forecast For Bath
BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
