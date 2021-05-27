Cancel
Bath, IL

Weather Forecast For Bath

Bath Post
Bath Post
 5 days ago

BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0aDFHuMi00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

