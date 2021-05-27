Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcclusky, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Mcclusky

Posted by 
Mcclusky Post
Mcclusky Post
 5 days ago

MCCLUSKY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aDFHriX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 52 °F, low 30 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • 9 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • 6 to 18 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcclusky Post

Mcclusky Post

Mcclusky, ND
0
Followers
39
Post
68
Views
ABOUT

With Mcclusky Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcclusky, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mcclusky, NDPosted by
Mcclusky Post

Mcclusky is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(MCCLUSKY, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mcclusky. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mcclusky, NDPosted by
Mcclusky Post

Get weather-ready — Mcclusky’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mcclusky: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;