Daily Weather Forecast For Mcclusky

MCCLUSKY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night High 52 °F, low 30 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F 9 to 17 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 43 °F 6 to 18 mph wind



