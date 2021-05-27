Daily Weather Forecast For Mcclusky
MCCLUSKY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 52 °F, low 30 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- 6 to 18 mph wind
