Sierra Blanca, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sierra Blanca

Posted by 
Sierra Blanca Digest
 5 days ago

SIERRA BLANCA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aDFHnQr00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sierra Blanca Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

