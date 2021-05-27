4-Day Weather Forecast For Sierra Blanca
SIERRA BLANCA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.