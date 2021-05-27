Wardrobe Breakdown: Tracee Ellis Ross On Instagram

Like any other part of your home, stairs deserve attention. Yes, they may seem like a purely functional aspect of your floor, meant only to get you from one level to another — but in reality, they’re actually just as important as everything else in terms of aesthetics, and worthy of being treated as such. And there are actually quite a few ways to ensure that: You can add a cool vintage runner, or even just keep them gleaming. But if you’d like to go above and beyond, it’s not a bad idea to take notes from Tracee Ellis Ross’ painted stairs, which bring the concept of a beautiful staircase to a whole new, well, level.