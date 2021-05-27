Cancel
Buffalo, SD

A rainy Thursday in Buffalo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Buffalo Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BUFFALO, SD) Thursday is set to be rainy in Buffalo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aDFHbq900

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

