Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gatewood, MO

Gatewood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Gatewood Daily
Gatewood Daily
 5 days ago

GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aDFHY8q00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gatewood Daily

Gatewood Daily

Gatewood, MO
4
Followers
50
Post
51
Views
ABOUT

With Gatewood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gatewood, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gatewood, MOPosted by
Gatewood Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GATEWOOD, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gatewood Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Gatewood, MOPosted by
Gatewood Daily

Gatewood is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(GATEWOOD, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gatewood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Gatewood, MOPosted by
Gatewood Daily

Get weather-ready — Gatewood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gatewood: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered Rain Showers; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Bollinger County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Ripley, Stoddard, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Bollinger; Ripley; Stoddard; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BOLLINGER...EASTERN CARTER...NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY WAYNE...NORTHWESTERN STODDARD AND NORTHERN BUTLER COUNTIES At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located a couple miles east of Piedmont, moving east at 35 mph. Another severe storm was along the border of eastern Carter and Ripley County, moving toward Poplar Bluff. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Poplar Bluff, Piedmont, Greenville, Lake Wappapello State Park, Ellsinore, Wappapello, and Rombauer. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Carter County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Carter; Ripley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR CARTER...NORTHERN RIPLEY...WESTERN WAYNE AND BUTLER COUNTIES At 224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Fremont to Budapest to near Chalk Bluff Natural Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Poplar Bluff, Doniphan, Piedmont, Van Buren, Lake Wappapello State Park, Naylor, Neelyville, Qulin, Ellsinore, Williamsville, Fisk, Hendrickson, Hunter, Brush Arbor, Harviell, Budapest, Milltown, Oxly, Fairdealing and Fremont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ripley County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Ripley The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ripley County in southeastern Missouri * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 227 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Doniphan, Naylor, Oxly, Budapest, Gatewood, Fairdealing, Handy and Briar. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ripley County, MOweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ripley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL RIPLEY COUNTY At 210 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Doniphan, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Budapest around 225 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Briar. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Butler County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Carter, Ripley, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Butler; Carter; Ripley; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR CARTER...NORTHERN RIPLEY...WESTERN WAYNE AND BUTLER COUNTIES At 224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Fremont to Budapest to near Chalk Bluff Natural Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Poplar Bluff, Doniphan, Piedmont, Van Buren, Lake Wappapello State Park, Naylor, Neelyville, Qulin, Ellsinore, Williamsville, Fisk, Hendrickson, Hunter, Brush Arbor, Harviell, Budapest, Milltown, Oxly, Fairdealing and Fremont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH