Gatewood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 87 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.