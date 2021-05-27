Gatewood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
