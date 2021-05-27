Cancel
Briggsdale, CO

Sun forecast for Briggsdale — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Briggsdale Digest
 5 days ago

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Briggsdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aDFHMnM00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

