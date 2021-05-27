Sun forecast for Briggsdale — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Briggsdale:
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.