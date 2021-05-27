Savoonga Daily Weather Forecast
SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 43 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 41 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 39 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain and snow in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 42 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.