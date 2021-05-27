Cancel
Savoonga Voice

Savoonga Daily Weather Forecast

Savoonga Voice
Savoonga Voice
 5 days ago

SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDFHIGS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 43 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 41 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 39 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain and snow in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 42 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Savoonga Voice

Savoonga Voice

Savoonga, AK
ABOUT

With Savoonga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

