Only seven cities in the country have their own metropolitan train lines and only one city offers a high-speed underground train service. Why so few?. The construction of the metro in Russia was not an easy task, especially in the difficult climatic conditions. In the Soviet years, there were many ambitious projects, such as all cities with more than a million of people were to have their own subway. However, by the time of the collapse of the USSR in 1991, there were just 13 cities of the former republics with a metro (besides Russia, metro systems also appeared in Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan). And in the 1990s, the construction of new lines was suspended. Today in Russia, there are subway systems in seven cities, as well as several unfinished projects.