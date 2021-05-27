Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Toronto R&B Artist Liza Wants To Score An Insecure Breakup (& Yours Too)

By Katherine Singh
Refinery29
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know that breathless, can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of love that everyone’s looking for — at least if the movies are to be believed? Toronto singer/songwriter Liza knows something about it, too. Or at least she knows about how great the start of a relationship can feel and how quickly that can change. Her new EP, DONE IS DONE chronicles that relationship (or, as she calls it, situationship) trajectory — describing the beginning, evolution, and eventual end of a romance over the EP’s six-track run, an album that she wrote in breakup real-time during quarantine.

www.refinery29.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Stevie Wonder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Movies#Neo Soul#Brandy Stevie Wonder#Canadian#Hbo#Sultry Beats#H E R Esque Vocals#Love#Slow Heartbreak#Relationship#World Series Kind#Artists#Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World Series
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Zeina, Rising R&B Artist, Drops Moody "Teach"

While it's been four years since Zeina's breakout EP Odd One Out was released, fans have been treated to a handful of singles since the release. "Teach" marks the 9th single and serves as a continuation of a new artistic direction for the singer. "Teach" takes note from its moody...
Musichypefresh.co

R&B Singer Jojo Reveals That She Rapped To Jadakiss In Her Youth

We’ve seen fans throw themselves at their favorite artists. Though, it’s always surprising to learn entertainers have idols they look up to as well. For instance, R&B singer Jojo grew up listening to tons of Hip-Hop artists in her youth. She’s even worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood such as Remy Ma and Wiz Khalifa. Furthermore, the “Leave (Get Out)” singer has lasted decades in the music industry. More importantly, she remains one of the most beloved R&B artists of our time. With such amazing talent, Jojo wouldn’t be the amazing singer she’s become without learning from stars like rapper Jadakiss.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Swizz Beatz Discusses The Possibility Of A Second Posthumous DMX Album

Days ago, the world waited eagerly for the first posthumous album from DMX to arrive on streaming services. Exodus arrived on Friday with features from Jay-Z, Nas, Usher, Alicia Keys, The Lox, Griselda and several others. Not long thereafter, Hits Daily Double projected that the project would move anywhere between 28,000 and 32,000 units during its first week. That is a potential 13,000 unit improvement from his last studio album in 2012. With Exodus settling into the music space, some fans are eagerly awaiting a second release from the late artist. Producer Swizz Beatz answered some of those questions during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.
Movieskkfi.org

Freeze Frame: “Army of the Dead” (R), “Dream Horse” (PG), “Four Good Days” (R)

You can always expect dynamic visuals and plenty of breakneck action from filmmaker Zach Snyder. You can also expect his movies to be overblown, self-indulgent and overlong. “Army of the Dead” is no exception. Dave Bautista stars in this grisly and bloody hybrid movie that plays like “Ocean’s 11” meets “World War Z.” After an alien spreads a zombie infection that infests Las Vegas, a ragtag group of thieves attempts to break into a casino vault and make off with a fortune before they become zombie food. The whole affair is silly, illogical and lacks obligatory humor. But if two-and-a-half hours of visceral gore sounds appealing to you, then by all means, sign up for “Army of the Dead.”
Entertainmentmusically.com

SoundCloud wants to develop more artists with A&R deals

SoundCloud continues its firm pivot back towards creator tools and direct relationships with artists. The latest news is a slate of what the company is describing as “A&R partnerships” to “develop a new roster of promising independent artists”. Those partners include songwriter and producer Linda Perry; Nappy Boy Entertainment (artist T-Pain’s company); management firm CAD Management; and ‘multimedia music platform’ UVC.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Krysta Rodriguez on Becoming Liza (With a Z) in 'Halston' (Exclusive)

While there’s no denying that Ewan McGregor channels American fashion designer Roy Halston in Halston, the limited Netflix series created and directed by Daniel Minahan, it’s hard not to be enraptured by Krysta Rodriguez, who fully transforms into his best friend and longtime performer, Liza Minnelli. As the Broadway and...
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Sit Down, Katie Sturino Wants To Talk To You About Embracing Your Body (And Living Your Best Life)

If you’ve ever had negative thoughts about your physical appearance (read: if you are a living, breathing human), then this new book is for you. Conceptualized by the Internet’s favorite body positive hype woman, Katie Sturino, “Body Talk: How to Embrace Your Body and Live Your Best Life” is a blueprint to leaving behind punishing self-talk and finding true confidence in your whole, multi-faceted self. We caught up with the true Renaissance woman—she’s the founder of popular fashion blog The 12ish Style, host of the podcast BoobSweat, brains behind clever beauty brand Megababe, and instigator of goodness knows how many viral hashtags!—to get the lowdown on her first major book.
Musicdailymusicroll.com

Upcoming Music Artist Oso is Set the Release His New Song ‘Over The Moon’ Resonating R&B Vibes

Artist Oso is all set to deliver his musical and creative capacity through the upcoming song, ‘Over The Moon’, a compelling R&B track comprising modern grooves. Upcoming singer Oso is recreating a new verse of classic R&B with the tunes of his soundscape. He recently collaborated with fellow artist Eric Bellinger for the upcoming single, ‘Over The Moon’ that beautifully transcribes ideas into a musical membrane. The song which is set to release on May 28th is written by Chrishan, and produced by Hitmaka, BLWYRMMD, and Ambezza. The audience can expect a streaming source of modern-day creative qualities crossed over with the essence of classic R&B. This blend of new and old-school strains will pave the way for his artistic growth and allow him to garner wide steam of audiences. As an R&B artist, he is always looking for scopes to combines new traces and influences in his music. The result is a sultry and elaborate soundscape that defines the contemporary wave of music like no other.
Musicaboutinsider.com

R&B Artist Hassan Farrow Releases His Solo Album Titled ‘So In Love’

Singer-songwriter Hassan Farrow has made a significant entry in the music industry with his debut solo album ‘So In Love’. It’s an R&B album released by Hassan’s own label, Herb Harris Music Co, which returns him to his deep musical roots. ‘So In Love’, is a phenomenal piece of work....
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Memorial Day DJ Party “No Scrubs” ’90s Hip Hop and R&B Night (SF)

No Scrubs: ’90s Hip Hop and R&B Night (SF) After 16 months we are back! From TLC, to the Fresh Prince, to Kid ‘N Play to Usher. We’re taking over San Francisco’s Neck of the Woods, which is reopening for the first time since early 2020 and has just been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded lighting and seating, brand new hard wood floors, new DJ booth and a full bar w/ spring cocktail specials.
Musiccelebmix.com

Pop and R&B artist Splaze reveals “Wish I knew” debut single

Splaze has revealed his debut single release for “Wish I Knew” to celebrate pop and R&B culture as he sets his sights on the international music scene. Having penned his exciting new track from personal experiences and drawing from what’s happening in the world at large, Splaze is dreaming big with the launch of “Wish I knew” across digital platforms from today.
MusicGenius

Jay-Z Talks About Ghostwriting For Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, & Bugs Bunny

JAY-Z stopped by HBO’s The Shop where he chatted with LeBron James and Maverick Carter alongside guests Bad Bunny, Nneka Ogwumike, and Paul Rivera about his career, including his process writing for other artists. Host Maverick Carter—who is producing the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy alongside LeBron James—asked Jay about writing Bugs Bunny for the original Space Jam soundtrack as well as writing Dr. Dre’s Snoop Dogg assisted 1999 single “Still D.R.E.”
MoviesDerrick

New on DVD: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are 'Lovebirds' on the run

A movie about a normal couple that find themselves at the center of a murder mystery tops the DVD releases for the week of June 8. "The Lovebirds": Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as Leilani and Jibran, a couple on the rocks after years of dating who have their lives upended while driving one day. Their car is commandeered and used to commit a vehicular homicide, setting them on a dangerous journey to clear their names of the murder.
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

Tracee Ellis Ross And Diddy Shamelessly Promoted Her Pattern Haircare Line At His Epic Memorial Day Weekend Party

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Diddy a.k.a Love invited all his celebrity friends over to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend and when we say everybody was there, errbody was there. From Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Lena Waithe and Soulja Boy to Tracee Ellis Ross and an Oscars statue, the billionaire mogul just unlocked a new level of #superblackexcellence (as coined by the Ciroc King).
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz in ‘Verzuz’ Rematch Battle

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz went head-to-head again Sunday night for a Verzuz rematch, and it did not disappoint!!!. The 2 founders of the super popular music competition squared off at Miami’s Club LIV, and they dedicated the evening to the late DMX. DaBaby, Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Busta Rhymes and...
FitnessPosted by
POPSUGAR

Want Peloton Classes With Songs by Your Fave Artist? There's a Bike Feature For That

How to choose your next Peloton class based on song request #peloton #pelotonhack #pelotonmom. On the Peloton web or digital app dashboard, you can filter rides (or any class) by music genre. However, there's a way on the Peloton Bike itself to actually filter classes based on a specific artist. As shown in the TikTok above, shared by ACSM-certified personal trainer Sarah Dussault, you navigate to "Classes," press on the search bar, type in an artist's name, and voilà! The results will include workouts set to at least one of that artist's songs.