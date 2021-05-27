Searchlight Daily Weather Forecast

SEARCHLIGHT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 89 °F, low 68 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 91 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.