Francisco Carrillo was named senior director of federal government relations at Pfizer Inc. He previously was district director to Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.) for more than three years and before that was executive director of federal relations at the University of California, Los Angeles. He also served as deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental and external affairs at the Energy Department and deputy director of intergovernmental affairs at the Interior Department during the Obama administration.