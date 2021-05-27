Mayor issues statement on shootings

The following is a release of a letter authored by Clinton County Commissioners President Josh Uitts and Clinton County Council President Alan Dunn. As most of you are aware, the Clinton County Commissioners and Council recently sought injunctive relief from the Court system in our dispute with Sheriff Rich Kelly and Matron Ashley Kelly. The purpose of the injunctive relief was to stop what appear to be unlawful expenditures from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department Commissary Fund. This fund, which statutorily operates outside of any direct oversight by the Commissioners or Council, contains the proceeds of sales made to jail inmates from the Sheriff’s commissary service. The expenditure of these monies is limited to a few statutorily enumerated uses, all of which are designed to directly benefit the jail facility and its staff.